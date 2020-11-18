WATCH | Truck rams car as taxi strikers demand Covid-19 relief money

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) promised “action” should the government not respond to its grievances about Covid-19 relief funds – after an at times, violent strike that caused traffic jams and left commuters stranded in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Members of the NTA marched to the Union Buildings and transport department in the capital to deliver a memorandum addressed to transport minister Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chief among the demands was for the government to fast-track paying a relief package worth more than R1bn that was allocated to the industry earlier in the year by Mbalula.

During the course of the day, a city bus, driven by a woman, was allegedly hijacked in Orchards, north of Pretoria, and passengers forced out. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said some commuters were intimidated and assaulted.