'My narrow escape from truck arsonists'
On an early morning drive to Middleburg from Johannesburg, a 33-year-old driver escaped death when he was attacked by a group of men along the N12, where a truck had been torched.
The driver, who asked not to be named for fear for his life, said he was ambushed by six heavily armed men...
