WATCH | Police clash with Khayelitsha protesters outside Cape Town Civic Centre

Police fired stun grenades as clashes turned violent when protesters blocked all entrances to the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of Khayelitsha shack dwellers arrived at sunrise at the civic centre, where the mayor and city council are based.

They spread out and shut down all the entrances preventing anyone, including the mayor, from coming to work.

Their anger was fuelled by the alleged lack of service delivery, of water and electricity, in their area.

Police soon arrived on the scene and clashed with the protesters, detaining a number of people.