Sundowns coach Mokwena computes complexity of Mendieta-inspired Stellenbosch

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is wary of “complex” Stellenbosch FC who they host in a DStv Premiership match at Loftus on Saturday evening.

Mokwena said Downs will be up against a difficult team to prepare against who have a strong midfield that is marshaled by Nathan Sinkala, Phathutshedzo Nange, Asavela Mbekile and Argentine Júnior Mendieta.

“They are a very complex team and they have done very well in the transfer market, which started last season already when they brought in some very important players,” said Mokwena.

“You can see that Sinkala has made a big contribution and he has stabilised their midfield. They also use Mbekile, who they got last season, and they also have Granwald Scott in that space and they recently brought in Nange.

“They have very good central midfielders and they have added Júnior Mendieta to complement this physicality, robustness and ball-regaining perspective. Mendieta comes in and gives them a little bit of fluidity, precisions and creativity in their play because he is a very good player.