Premier steps in as foreigners are targeted in Durban truck protests

A task team responsible for addressing challenges in the road freight sector is set to meet concerned truck drivers, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Monday.

This follows Monday's protest in which hundreds of truck drivers took to the streets of Durban over the hiring of foreigners in the sector.

The task team is made up of stakeholders including truck operators and owners, and truck driver representatives the National Truck Drivers Founders and All Truck Drivers Foundation.

“The provincial government today noted the protest by the truck drivers and the subsequent ultimatum that 'no truck with a South African registration should enter the harbour or be driven by a foreign national from December 1 2020'," Zikalala said in a statement.