Attackers turn on another driver travelling in the vicinity

Zimbabwean trucker narrowly escapes death after highway ambush

A Zimbabwean truck driver who survived an ambush by six gunmen on the N12 highway near Daveyton, on the East Rand, yesterday was just 35km from his destination when the attack happened.



Joseph Chidodo, 45, was transporting a load of frozen chickens form Standerton to Linbro Park in Johannesburg. ..