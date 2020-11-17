South Africa

#CrimeStats: Murder down by 10% in Gauteng during lockdown

17 November 2020 - 13:05
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Attempted murder decreased by 2.2%, assault GBH by 10.4% and rape by 14.7% in Gauteng between July and September.
Attempted murder decreased by 2.2%, assault GBH by 10.4% and rape by 14.7% in Gauteng between July and September.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Gauteng has recorded a significant drop in various categories of violent crime during the course of the coronavirus lockdown, including murder and rape.

This was revealed in the quarterly statistics announced by acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patricia Rampota to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Tuesday.

A total of 1,091 people were murdered in Gauteng between July and September.

This was a 10.1% drop from the 1,214 people murdered during the same period in the province last year.

Attempted murder decreased by 2.2%, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) decreased by 10.4% and rape dropped by 14.7%.

TimesLIVE

#CrimeStats: More than 5,000 people killed in SA in 3 months

A total of 5,107 people were murdered in SA between July and September.
News
4 days ago

#CrimeStats | Stock theft 'serious', with 26,000 sheep stolen in 3 months

In the last three months, more than 26,000 sheep were stolen in the country, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos case: ANC SG granted R200,000 bail
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X