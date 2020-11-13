South Africa

#CrimeStats: More than 5,000 people killed in SA in 3 months

13 November 2020 - 14:39
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Crime stats released by police minister Bheki Cele show that arguments and domestic violence are leading contributors to SA's high murder rate.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A total of 5,107 people were murdered in SA between July and September.

This was revealed in the quarterly statistics announced by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday afternoon. 

The statistics showed the crime levels during the time when the country moved from lockdown level 3 to level 2 and 1.

Cele said 339 fewer people were killed compared to the same period last year.

Alarmingly, arguments and misunderstandings remain the main drivers of murder.
Bheki Cele

According to the police minister, this was the lowest figure for the past four second quarters, from 2017/18 to date.

From a sample of 4,290 murder dockets, analysis revealed that 1,992 of the murders occurred in public spaces such as beaches, parks, streets or open fields, he said.

Cele said more than 900 people were killed in their homes or the homes of those who ended their lives.

“Alarmingly, arguments and misunderstandings remain the main drivers of murder.

“Robberies, vigilantism and gang conflicts also feature high on the list of some of the causes of murder.”

