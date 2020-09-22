Young scientist wins award at Eskom Expo

Disturbed by incidents of GBV, teen invents device to help women and kids call for help

A 16-year-old grade 11 pupil in Limpopo has invented a device for women and children to assist them to trigger an alert when they find themselves in danger.



Bohlale Mphahlele, a pupil at S.J. Van der Merwe Technical High School in Lebowakgomo, recently won a bronze medal and a trophy at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists for her device which is the size of an earing which has to be connected to family and friends...