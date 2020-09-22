South Africa

Young scientist wins award at Eskom Expo

Disturbed by incidents of GBV, teen invents device to help women and kids call for help

22 September 2020 - 11:57

A 16-year-old grade 11 pupil in Limpopo has invented a device for women and children to assist them to trigger an alert when they find themselves in danger.

Bohlale Mphahlele, a pupil at S.J. Van der Merwe Technical High School in Lebowakgomo, recently won a bronze medal and a trophy at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists for her device which is the size of an earing which has to be connected to family and friends...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X