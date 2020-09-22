Young scientist wins award at Eskom Expo
Disturbed by incidents of GBV, teen invents device to help women and kids call for help
A 16-year-old grade 11 pupil in Limpopo has invented a device for women and children to assist them to trigger an alert when they find themselves in danger.
Bohlale Mphahlele, a pupil at S.J. Van der Merwe Technical High School in Lebowakgomo, recently won a bronze medal and a trophy at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists for her device which is the size of an earing which has to be connected to family and friends...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.