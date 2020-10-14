Facts and figures tell a very different story

No white genocide and systematic farm killings

Recently, white Afrikaner farmers took to the streets in Senekal, Free State, to protest what they claim is large-scale killings of farmers in the democratic dispensation. According to the organisers of the protest, there is targeted killing of predominantly white Afrikaner farmers in our country, and the SA Police Service and government is allegedly complicit.



The protest, as is the norm with protests in our country, was marred by violence and the vandalism of property. But unlike other protests where the police quickly become trigger- happy, the white Afrikaner protesters in Senekal were largely left to their own devices even as they delivered addresses atop an overturned police vehicle that would later be set on fire...