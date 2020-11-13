South Africa

#CrimeStats: Alcohol abuse a major contributor to rape, murder and assault cases

13 November 2020 - 14:25
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
According to police minister Bheki Cele, liquor contributed to hundreds of murder cases, 829 assault GBH cases and 747 rape cases.
According to police minister Bheki Cele, liquor contributed to hundreds of murder cases, 829 assault GBH cases and 747 rape cases.
Image: 123rf.com /Joshua Resnick

The consumption and abuse of alcohol is a “causative factor” in hundreds of murder, rape and assault cases recorded, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday afternoon.

Cele was revealing the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2020/2021 in Pretoria.

The statistics cover the period of July 1 to September 30.

According to Cele, liquor contributed to hundreds of murder cases, 829 assault GBH (grievous bodily harm) cases and 747 rape cases.

It also contributed to 179 attempted murders.

Over a thousand incidences of murder, attempted murder, rape and assault took place in or outside liquor outlets such as bars, taverns, shebeens and nightclubs.

These figures make it impossible to deny the true effects of alcohol abuse,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Wine or not, the effects are the same: NDZ in war of words in court battle

The effect of alcohol remains the same whether it is a result of drinking wine or any other form of liquor.
News
2 months ago

'They've turned everyone into criminals,' says owner of speakeasy on booze ban

In an Italian bistro in an upmarket Johannesburg neighbourhood, smiling patrons chat at candle-lit tables in a scene reminiscent of less-troubled ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
X