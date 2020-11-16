Zuma's MKMVA supporters gather at state capture inquiry.

A small group of members of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have gathered in Braamfontein to show support to former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is appearing before the Zondo state capture commission where his lawyers are arguing for the recusal of the commission's chair and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

A group of MKMVA members dressed in military uniforms on Monday are gathered and singing in support of Zuma near the venue.

A large contingent of police from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and from the public order division of the South African Police Service have been deployed outside the City of Johannesburg Civic Centre where the commission is taking place.