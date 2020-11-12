'This is what causes poor municipal performance': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Good governance, political stability, proper administration and financial management are some of the pillars of a stable municipality.

That's the view of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who paid an oversight visit to the eThekwini municipality on Thursday.

She was candid about what led to a lack of service delivery and protests.

“The local sphere is the centre of the sphere of governance. If governance, administration and finances are good you tend to have good service delivery, less protests, but if those three are not working properly then communities protest,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said her department had identified major causes of poor municipal performance, including political infighting among councillors.