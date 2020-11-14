Ace up his sleeve: Magashule using Zuma's playbook, says analyst

While the charges against Magashule are severe — and the Hawks say they have a strong case — the scenes outside the courtroom on Friday resembled a homecoming celebration for the Free State-born leader.

Magashule addressed his followers, many who were bussed in from outside the province, to support him at his court appearance.

Flanked by convicted fraudster Tony Yengeni, self-confessed fraudster Carl Niehaus, corruption accused Bongani Bongo, scandal-prone Supra Mahumapelo and Malusi Gigaba, who made a rare appearance after vanishing from political activity, were among those present.

It was a successful show of strength for Magashule.

However, whether he can use the court case and the political platform it provides to ascend to the highest office in the land, much like former president Jacob Zuma, is yet to be determined.

Mathekga said Magashule's plan was straight out of Zuma's playbook.

“The script was there. Ace did not even have to work for it. It is plagiarism, actually,” he said.

In 2005, Zuma was fired by then president Thabo Mbeki after the conviction of his financial adviser Schabir Shaik in connection with corruption charges linked to SA's controversial arms deal. Two years later, Zuma was elected ANC president in Polokwane, having built support and gaining sympathy by branding the charges as “politically motivated” — a refrain he still uses today, as the corruption case against him is still pending in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

But, it's more than a decade later, and Mathekga argues that the ground has shifted. The ANC is wiser, he said, and Magashule may have a bigger hill to climb if he intends to use his court case to gain control of the party.

“The perfect script, this is how divisions within the ANC have also infiltrated policy positions. People are not characterised themselves as 'radical economic transformation'. Petty squabbles that have become bigger [and] end up undermining the party position, even on anti-corruption.

“He will try to use this court case and the platform it provides to try and ascend to the highest office, just like Zuma. But the conditions have changed. For Magashule it is going to be a hard sell, but that does not mean he is not going to try because it has worked before, for Zuma,” said Mathekga.