Does Duduzane want to drag us back to graft cesspit?

When I came across the reports that Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, has expressed his aspirations for a leadership position within the ANC during his exclusive interview with Newzroom Africa, whereby he reportedly even suggested that his face was going to be on the ballot paper as early as 2021 local government's elections – I dismissed them as an April Fool's Joke right away. But I remembered that we are way past that month and therefore it cannot be a joke!



In this regard, I would like to walk the reader a few miles back during ANC's elective conference in which Cyril Ramaphosa, the current president of both the ANC and the country, marginally defeated his predecessor's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Her backers, even though they were purely driven by selfish reasons, made a very important admission that they wished she was not associated with the Zuma name as it was going to be difficult for them to convince the electorate to vote for the ANC with her face on the ballot...