Zondo 'determined to find me guilty, regardless of the facts': Zuma

“I state at the outset, that I have the utmost respect for deputy chief justice Zondo and would never frivolously, or for ulterior motives, raise the issues I raise.”

He said that Zondo ought to have declined to chair the commission — “given our personal relations”.

Zuma describes how he came to know Zondo when Zondo was an attorney and how they became friendly. He also, during this period, “developed a romantic relationship” with Thobeka Madiba, who he would later marry.

“Unbeknown to me and indeed as a pleasant surprise, deputy chief justice Zondo also had some family connection with my wife. It suffices to state that this turned our personal relationship into a cordial family relationship,” Zuma said.

Zondo had on October 29 already disclosed that the “family connection” was that he had a child with Thobeka Madiba's sister. Zuma said he did not intend to discuss this as it was “disrespectful”.

However, the two “enjoyed a relatively close relationship, born out of our respective personal and professional circumstances”.

“He has visited my house on several occasions,” Zuma said of Zondo.

When Zondo was elevated to the bench, the two discussed how they would relate, deciding they would do so “in a manner that would ensure that his judicial career is not adversely affected”.