Praying for safer festive season roads

With the festive season fast approaching, stakeholders used yesterday’s national prayer day for road safety to call for adherence to road rules to minimise deaths.

Officials from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) and interfaith leaders led prayers across the country.

In Gauteng, the prayer, which was also to remember victims of road crashes, was held at Klipvalley Road, better known as “Killer Road”, in Orlando, Soweto, just behind Orlando Stadium. The road is among the accident hotspots of SA.

At least 14,000 people die on SA roads every year. This means 38 people die in crashes every day.

RTIA interfaith administrator Lefa Molise said they had begun educating road users about safety as the festive period approached.

“We are interested in educating our communities. That’s why we have started now. We are continuing to empower our people with education that when you are on the roads we must be able to share the road and change the behaviour in terms of destructive driving. We are calling on our people to be very careful.”

Molise said more lives are lost on the roads during the festive season, and this year they wanted to see that change.