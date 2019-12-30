Fikile Mbalula blasts 'crooked' metro cops, 'drunk driving' police officer

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned lawlessness on the roads — by those who are paid to uphold the law.

A sting operation led to the arrest of two Tshwane metro police officers on Sunday. The national traffic anti-corruption unit and the Hawks pounced on the 33-year-old officers after they allegedly tried to solicit bribes from motorists.

“It is unfortunate that some officials who are tasked with upholding the law are actively compromising it,” Mbalula said on Monday.

And in a separate incident, a member of the SAPS was arrested, twice, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.