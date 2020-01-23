'Too many people still die on our roads': Fikile Mbalula's festive season road safety report

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the number of people losing their lives on the roads is “alarming” and cost the economy more than R168bn in the past year.

Mbalula on Thursday, briefing the media on the 2019/20 festive season road safety report, announced that the number of fatal crashes had dropped from 1,438 in 2018/19 to 1,390 in 2019/2020.

“At the beginning of the festive season we set ourselves a target of reducing road crashes and fatalities by 10%. We have made substantial progress towards the realisation of this target,” he said.

The number of fatalities over the festive period decreased from 1,789 in 2018/19, to 1,617 in 2019/2020.

The biggest reduction in fatalities was in the Free State, which saw a 35% decline, followed by Mpumalanga with a 23% decline.

Deaths by province were Free State (111), Mpumalanga (144), Western Cape (136), North West (110), Northern Cape (49), Eastern Cape (242), KwaZulu-Natal (354), Limpopo (217) and Gauteng (254).