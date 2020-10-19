Boozers on the roads, partying worry Gauteng police

Police in Gauteng arrested more than 120 people found driving while under the influence of alcohol over the weekend.

“These drunk drivers are not only a danger to themselves but also a danger to society as some carry passengers, and some cause accidents affecting other road users,” said provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Elias Mawela.

One of the arrested suspects was found driving with more than 13 passengers, including children, in a minibus taxi, his office said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo also flagged the lack of adherence to health protocols during lockdown level 1 of Covid-19 regulations.