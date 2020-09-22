Social media users can't stomach ENO SA's 'insensitive' bunny chow advert

ENO SA's latest advert, featuring a mouthwatering bunny chow, has left a bad aftertaste for many social media users who have branded it an insult to Indian heritage.

The advertisement posted on Facebook features a mutton bunny chow, a packet of fried chips and tomato sauce with the caption: “Enjoyed a big lunch and starting to regret it? Spring back into action fast with ENO — it gets to work in six seconds to bring the relief you need.”

Facebook users have called it an “epic fail”, and not because fried chips, tomato sauce and bunny chows never ever go together, but because they claim it is “insensitive and unprofessional advertising”, especially during Heritage Month.