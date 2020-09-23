Mbuyiseni Ndlozi wrong to dismiss EFF supporters' aggressive behaviour towards a female reporter as 'unharmful'

Perpetrators can't impose their definition of violence

“I really do not see harassment here. Merely touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment”. These are the words of Economic Freedom Fighters' member of parliament, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. He was responding ton the outcry following the pushing and shoving eNCA reporter Nobesuthu Hejana was subjected by EFF members during an EFF protest she was covering. The protest was against the racist advert by Clicks which labeled the hair of Black women as dry and damaged in comparison to Caucasian hair which the advertisement labelled as normal hair.



It would be simplistic and frankly, incorrect to limit harassment to a touch that is characterised as violent, invasive or harmful. That is to ignore the multilayered nature of harassment or violence...