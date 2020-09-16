Evaluate the violence of racism that sparked Clicks protest, not EFF reaction

Just over a week ago, members of the EFF protested at Clicks stores across the country after the retail giant posted a racist advert on its website.



The protests followed an advert in which black women’s hair was termed “damaged” while the hair of white women was characterised as “fine” and “normal”. Following the outrage caused by the advert, Clicks announced the suspension of its employees who had allowed the advert to be published, as well as the removal of TRESemmé hair products from shelves...