'Black women's bodies are on trial,' says Malaika Mahlatsi
Agitating and holding corporations accountable is the only way to stop adverts such as the racist TRESemmé advert from being published.
This is the view of Sowetan columnist and award-winning author Malaika Mahlatsi who was speaking at the Sowetan Women's Club webinar on the politics of black women's hair on Thursday. Led by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga, the webinar also had award-winning dermatologist and dean at the School of Clinical Medicine and head of dermatology at UKZN professor Ncoza Dlova; and Natural Hair Co business owner Nyaki Tshabangu on the panel...
