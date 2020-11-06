Charge dropped against woman who 'pointed gun' at EFF protesters

A charge of pointing a firearm has been dropped against a woman who drew a weapon during an EFF protest outside a Clicks store at a shopping centre in Port Elizabeth.

Diane Attwell, 52, got involved in a verbal altercation during the protest against a controversial hair advert, subsequently withdrawn by the health and beauty retailer, at Walmer Park Shopping Centre in September.

The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media. Attwell was due to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Friday.

Algoa FM radio reported that her attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, had made representations to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) and the charges were subsequently withdrawn on Friday.