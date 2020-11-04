Rape accused pastor Omotoso loses third bail bid

Human trafficking and rape accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso lost his third bid for bail after the Port Elizabeth High Court dismissed his latest application on Wednesday.

Omotoso, 62, failed twice to secure bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court after his April 20 2017 arrest at the Port Elizabeth International Airport.

In his judgment on Wednesday, judge Phillip Zilwa said he could not find any new substantial or exceptional circumstances, after Omotoso brought the application based on new facts.

Zilwa said the facts presented by Omotoso’s defence advocate, Terry Price SC, did not constitute anything new from his previous two applications which were dismissed on September 9 and November 30 2017.

“[The defence cannot be] given carte blanche to regurgitate facts presented in previous bail applications.

“Should there not be anything new the court will not entertain an application,” he said.

Zilwa shot down the claim by the defence that Omotoso was not a flight risk, citing that since Omotoso had been declared a prohibited person in the country he would most likely be deported, as would his wife, Taiwo, 54, and youngest son, Victor.

Zilwa said the chances of Omotoso being a flight risk had increased.