'Pastor' Omotoso dons Bok attire as his rape matter is postponed again

Shying away from his usual flamboyant attire, rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso was wearing a new outfit when he entered the dock of the Port Elizabeth high court on Thursday.

To the amusement of those in the public gallery and some court officials, Omotoso sported a Springbok rugby jersey, a green jacket and a Springbok-emblazoned scarf draped around his neck — in an apparent sign of support for the Boks’ Rugby World Cup win.

SowetanLIVE sister publication DispatchLIVE reported that Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, appeared briefly before judge Irma Schoeman only for the matter to be postponed again pending the findings of their application to the constitutional court.

The three approached the highest court in the land after their failed attempt to get the supreme court of appeal (SCA) to overrule Schoeman’s earlier decision to allow the entire trial to be heard in Port Elizabeth.