Electrical towers collapse in Goldfields storms
Storms in the Goldfields area of the Free State have led to the collapse of two 132 kV towers on the Everest-Welkom Bulk feeder.
This resulted in a loss of supply to a substantial portion of Welkom since 8pm on Sunday.
"Due to the extent of the damage, it is expected that the outage will last for an extended period," Eskom said in a statement.
An update will be provided later on Monday once an estimated restoration time has been established.
TimesLIVE
