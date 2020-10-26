South Africa

Electrical towers collapse in Goldfields storms

By Staff Reporter - 26 October 2020 - 10:47
Parts of Welkom will be without electricity for an extended period, after Eskom towers collapsed during storms at the weekend.
Image: Eskom

Storms in the Goldfields area of the Free State have led to the collapse of two 132 kV towers on the Everest-Welkom Bulk feeder.

This resulted in a loss of supply to a substantial portion of Welkom since 8pm on Sunday.

"Due to the extent of the damage, it is expected that the outage will last for an extended period," Eskom said in a statement.

An update will be provided later on Monday once an estimated restoration time has been established.

TimesLIVE

Two people die due to illegal electricity connections in Johannesburg

Two people have died in a space of less than two weeks due to illegal electricity connections in Johannesburg.
4 days ago

