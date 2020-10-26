Till lockdown us do part ... divorces on the rise

The national lockdown has put a huge strain on marriages and driven up the divorce rate.

According to reports, marital tensions have been worsened by spouses having to spend so much time together.

Online legal firm DIY Legal said couples were separating as a result of enforced time spent together, the stress and challenges of Covid-19, as well as financial stress caused by job losses.

In July, it was reported that there had been a 20% increase in the SA divorce rate.

And there is an increase in couples seriously contemplating divorce, says DIY Legal.