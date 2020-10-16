Motshekga calls on Class of 2020 to pledge to corruption-free matric exams

It’s all systems go for the final national senior certificate (NSC) examinations taking place early in November.

This was announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga during the 2020 NSC examinations pledge-signing ceremony on Friday morning in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“Despite the hiatus occasioned by Covid-19, as a country we are ready to host one of the largest matric examinations since the advent of democracy in 1994. The only threat that remains with us is the Covid-19 pandemic and the unreliability of the electricity grid. Nonetheless, all state organs are ready to assist in ensuring the smooth running of the exams,” she said.

Motshekga urged the class of 2020 to sign a pledge to commit for continued corruption-free examinations.

“The pledge is an attempt to adopt a more proactive rather than a reactive approach to the elimination of examination-related irregularities.

“We desire to instil a sense of pride in the examination process. Thus we urge learners and teachers to publicly demonstrate their commitment to comply with the examination’s code of conduct.

“For the Class of 2020, we have decided to focus on advocacy as a means to combat any examination-related irregularities,” Motshekga said.