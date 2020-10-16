Motshekga calls on Class of 2020 to pledge to corruption-free matric exams
It’s all systems go for the final national senior certificate (NSC) examinations taking place early in November.
This was announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga during the 2020 NSC examinations pledge-signing ceremony on Friday morning in Midrand, Johannesburg.
“Despite the hiatus occasioned by Covid-19, as a country we are ready to host one of the largest matric examinations since the advent of democracy in 1994. The only threat that remains with us is the Covid-19 pandemic and the unreliability of the electricity grid. Nonetheless, all state organs are ready to assist in ensuring the smooth running of the exams,” she said.
Motshekga urged the class of 2020 to sign a pledge to commit for continued corruption-free examinations.
“The pledge is an attempt to adopt a more proactive rather than a reactive approach to the elimination of examination-related irregularities.
“We desire to instil a sense of pride in the examination process. Thus we urge learners and teachers to publicly demonstrate their commitment to comply with the examination’s code of conduct.
“For the Class of 2020, we have decided to focus on advocacy as a means to combat any examination-related irregularities,” Motshekga said.
She asked matriculants not to bring into the examination centres any electronic devices such as cellphones, unauthorised material (crib notes) and other related examination dishonest misdemeanours.
She said failure to adhere to these simple rules means any candidate found guilty will face the consequence management measures including being disbarred from writing the examination for a minimum of one, and a maximum of three, subsequent examinations.
“The harshness of sentencing is to demonstrate the value of being ethical, reward those who are honest by ensuring that they pass through an irregularity-free examination, and punishing the one’s spoiling it for everyone.
“By administering an irregularity-free examination, of high integrity, we build a strong nation founded on sound and ethical values.”
In giving a message of support, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said pupils should focus on their examinations.
“Your certificate must open ways and also create opportunities for you. We say go and write a credible examination. Don’t do wrong things or write answers on your masks because we are aware. I am also pleading with you to forget about other things, you will see them later; for now focus on your exams and make us proud,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.