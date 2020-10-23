Construction finished five years ago

State-of-the-art clinic idle while patients are treated in tent

A new clinic in Tshwane has been standing idle for almost two years while patients get treated in a tent and prefab containers.



Residents of Mandela in Hammanskraal never imagined that they would be using a temporary clinic for five years, but due to a province not getting approvals to connect to the city's bulk services, the new state-of-the-art R115m clinic couldn't be opened...