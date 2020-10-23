South Africa

Construction finished five years ago

State-of-the-art clinic idle while patients are treated in tent

23 October 2020 - 11:57
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

A new clinic in Tshwane has been standing idle for almost two years while patients get treated in a tent and prefab containers.

Residents of Mandela in Hammanskraal never imagined that they would be using a temporary clinic for five years, but due to a province not getting approvals to connect to the city's bulk services, the new state-of-the-art R115m clinic couldn't be opened...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
X