Critics label structures shacks and cold rooms
EC education department slated over prefab classrooms
The Eastern Cape department of education has come under criticism for spending more than R30m to provide prefabricated structures for schools in the province’s rural areas instead of building proper classrooms.
The department says prefab structures were faster and more cost effective to erect than conventional brick and mortar structures...
