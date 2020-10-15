Service delivery should come first, opposition parties say
Mbizana councillors wrangle over Mama Winnie name change
The renaming of Mbizana local municipality after late Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been met with mixed reactions.
Political parties believe the municipality should be using the money to improve service delivery in the area, including providing residents with water, electricity and roads...
