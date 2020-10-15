South Africa

Service delivery should come first, opposition parties say

Mbizana councillors wrangle over Mama Winnie name change

15 October 2020 - 10:20

The renaming of Mbizana local municipality after late Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been met with mixed reactions.

Political parties believe the municipality should be using the money to improve service delivery in the area, including providing residents with water, electricity and roads...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Senekal public violence 'instigator' denied bail
X