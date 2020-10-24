Axed health MEC turns to court to set aside SIU report that cost him his job

Axed Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Friday filed an application in the high court in Pretoria, asking that the findings of the Special Investigating Unit which cost him his job be set aside.

In a statement on Friday evening, Masuku, through his lawyers Motalane Inc, said he had for the past three months “endured an onslaught of unfounded allegations that have been used to tarnish his professional integrity and image”.

Masuku was fired from his position in government earlier this month by Gauteng premier David Makhura after a damning report by the SIU that probed alleged PPE corruption in the provincial health department that allegedly took place under his watch.

The allegations related to a R139m PPE tender awarded to a company owned by Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of Khusela Diko, by the health department under Masuku’s leadership several months ago when the government began spending billions of rand on Covid-19 supplies.