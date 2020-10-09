Bandile Masuku heads to court in bid to have SIU's 'incorrect' findings set aside

The embattled Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku is challenging the special investigating unit’s “incorrect” findings that led to him being fired.

Masuku was axed on Friday by the Gauteng premier David Makhura following a report by the SIU that found that he failed to discharge his duties as the political head of the health department in the province.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE yesterday reported that the SIU investigation had placed Masuku squarely in the middle of the personal protective equipment corruption that rocked the Gauteng province.

The report is said to have found that Masuku was made aware of the irregularities in the procurement of PPE but did nothing or very little to act on it.

“The SIU report makes incorrect and non-factual findings about my role as Executive Authority. It is unclear whether the report is final, and to this end I have written to the Premier to explain to him that in fact and in law, I will be exercising my rights in law to review the findings in a court of law to set them aside,” Masuku said on Friday.