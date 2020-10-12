Outstanding report stalls meeting to discuss fate of sacked health MEC
Gauteng ANC scrambles to iron out Masuku saga
The ANC Gauteng provincial working committee (PWC) has failed to deliver an amended integrity commission report on the erstwhile health MEC Bandile Masuku.
This has led to a scheduled meeting of the provincial executive committee (PEC) failing to meet yesterday to decide on Masuku’s future as its member...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.