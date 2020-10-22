Gauteng ANC pushes for new health MEC to replace Masuku

Gauteng will soon have a new department of health MEC after the ANC in the province mandated premier David Makhura to replace the erstwhile Bandile Masuku.

Makhura axed Masuku as the MEC of health but said he would not replace him until investigations into allegations of corruption related to the personal protective equipment (PPE) in the department were completed.

Though the provincial executive committee (PEC) unanimously accepted and welcomed the decision to fire Masuku, it was however against Makhura’s stance not to replace Masuku and felt the department cannot go on without an MEC during a Covid-19 pandemic that has the potential to resurge.

The provincial department of health is currently without an MEC, head of department (HOD), chief financial officer (CFO) and deputy director-general (DDG) after they were suspended based on the preliminary findings of the special investigating unit into the Covid-19 PPE corruption scandal. These positions are being filled on an acting basis.

“Strengthening the department must be one of the urgent priorities of the premier and that of the executive council,” Gauteng provincial treasurer Parks Tau said.

“This includes the urgent appointment of the new MEC and HOD so that they can lead the battle against Covid-19 and focus on improving the quality of public health in the province of Gauteng.”