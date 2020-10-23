'We were caught napping': deputy president on Covid-19 corruption

Deputy President David Mabuza says the government was caught napping regarding Covid-19 corruption, saying that some of its procurement systems left much to be desired.

“I must agree that as government I'm sure we were caught napping, some of our procurement systems leave much to be desired and that is why the president has called upon all of us to try to revamp our procurement system.

“As we are speaking, we are dealing with a procurement system and trying to close all the loopholes,” he added.

Mabuza, who was answering MPs' questions in the National Assembly, expressed “deep concern” about the widespread allegations of corruption related to procurement of personal protective equipment and other social-assistance interventions.

“The corrupt activities revealed through the work of our law-enforcement agencies highlight the extent to which our moral fibre has been compromised in pursuit of self- enrichment at the expense of our people.

“Such activities do not only undermine people's trust in government but also undermine our efforts in attracting investment that we so need so that we can grow this economy,” said Mabuza.

He said checks and balances to help detect corruption as early as possible were needed.