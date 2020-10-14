Premier's hasty action shows disturbing disregard for fairness
Makhura blundered spectacularly on Masuku debacle
Last Friday, Gauteng premier David Makhura painted himself into a legal and political corner by firing health MEC Bandile Masuku.
He "discharged" him because the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that Masuku had “failed to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act”. What a load of c**p!..
