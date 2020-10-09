Masuku's 'own' report clears him of wrongdoing

A forensic report commissioned by Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has cleared him of any wrong doing in the Gauteng personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal.

Darrly Furman of Darrly Furman & Associates told the Sowetan: “We were commissioned by Masuku to conduct an independent investigation into the PPE scandal.”

Masuku who earlier on Friday was fired as Health MEC could not be immediately reached to confirm this.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura fired Masuku following a finding by the SIU that the MEC failed to exercise his oversight duty on the procurement of PPE.

Meanwhile it emerged on Friday that the attorneys Daryl Furman and Associates had instructed Paul’O Sullivan & Associates, Forensic & Loss Control Consultants POAA to search for evidence of any criminal activity such as fraud or corruption by the Masukus.

’O Sullivan & Associates released the report on October 8. It will be handed over to the Gauteng government.

Meanwhile a preliminary Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report dated October 1 prepared for Gauteng premier David Makhura placed Masuku at the centre of dodgy Covid-19 PPE tender procurement processes worth R125m.

The SIU report, prepared for Makhura, is part of an investigation into Masuku’s role in the awarding of tenders to Royal Bhaca, a company owned by Thandisizwe Diko, husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspended spokesperson Khusela Diko.

The Dikos and the Masukus are family friends.

In the ’O Sullivan forensic report, Masuku said he only became aware of the Royal Bhaca’s involvement of personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to the provincial education department towards the end of May.

This is despite the fact that according to the report Masuku received an email from the department’s supply chain manager with two spreadsheets that contained the names of all the PPE suppliers including Royal Bhaca.

Masuku said he only became aware that the Royal Bhaca’s involvement during an urgent meeting at the Premier’s office to discuss the PPE providers.

“There was a big public upset about a guy called Hamilton Ndlovu who had made an obscene display of wealth due to his association with Gauteng Premier and PPE. We were handed a list and I was shocked to see Royal Bhaca on it. Later on the day my wife was called by Mrs Diko who informed her that her husband was involved in the supply of PPE,” Masuku said.