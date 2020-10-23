Breakthrough in White River attorney's murder case as two men arrested

Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of White River attorney Gerrit Stander, who was attacked and stabbed during an armed robbery at his home on Monday.

On Thursday, two men, aged 26 and 30, were arrested in connection with the murder of the 38-year-old, said police spokesperson, Capt Lloyd Ramovha. The pair was arrested after selling goods stolen during the robbery at Stander's home.

“On Thursday a joint team received information of a transaction to sell off the stolen loot. The Hawks, together with detectives, swiftly assembled and went to the meeting place where they managed to observe the transaction which lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“One cellular phone, an Apple iPad and the sewing machine, which were all positively linked to the case, were seized during the operation,” said Ramovha.

The men are expected to appear in the White River magistrate's court on Monday.

Investigations continue.