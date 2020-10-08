'We will act without fear or favour': Joburg mayor promises action on PPE corruption

He expressed the sentiments on Thursday as he vowed to publicise the outcome of an internal audit report on Covid-19 procurement as soon as it is made available.

“Where there is evidence of wrongdoing, we will act - and do so relentlessly. We will display a shift from what the auditor-general termed a ‘lack of consequence management’ by the previous administration,” said Makhubo.

“The fraud and corruption alleged in the procurement of PPE must be vigorously condemned and our actions will be without fear or favour to those fingered.”

He welcomed a decision by the city to call for a date on which the report would be tabled and considered.