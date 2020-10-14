'Report officers who sleep on duty' - Bheki Cele launches toll-free number to deal with rogue cops

Police minister Bheki Cele, together with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), have launched a 24-hour toll-free number to report rogue police officers.

Speaking at the media launch, Cele said although he was confident the majority of police officers were hardworking, some disgrace the badge and bring the service into disrepute.

The public can now lodge complaints on 0800 111 696, a toll-free hotline number Cele hopes will “empower communities”.

Here are five key quotes from his address:

Toll-free number's mission

“The mission of an effective police directorate is to be an independent and impartial oversight structure that is committed to justice and acts in the public interest.

“Police misconduct, whether alleged or proven, has a negative effect on our society. Any transgression committed by any officer of the law erodes the trust and confidence communities have towards the police.”

No place for rogue officers

“Officers of the law who choose to go against the very oaths they took to protect and serve don’t have a place in the SA Police Service.

“It is on this score that Ipid is mandated to conduct independent and impartial investigations of criminal offences allegedly committed by members of the police service and municipal police”