IN PICS | Bheki Cele visits home of murdered farmer Brendin Horner

The family of slain farm manager Brendin Horner, whose brutal death led to outrage and sparked racial tensions, hope his death will bring peace and stability in the farming community and in the country.

The sentiments were expressed by family spokesperson Gilly Scheepers on Tuesday after a visit by the government's justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS).

“We really appreciate the visit and we really hope it will bring a turning point in the tension in this area. It is unfortunate but maybe the loss of a young man’s life will bring peace and stability in the farming community in SA,” said Scheepers.