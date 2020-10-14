Facebook CEO bans content denying or distorting the Holocaust

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is updating its hate speech policy to prohibit the spread of content which denies or distorts the Holocaust.

In a blog post from Monday, the company expressed concern about an increase in online hate speech and attacks against different groups globally. In an effort to curb this, Facebook has banned more than 250 white supremacist organisations on its platform.

Millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust genocide during World War 2. Over the years, Zuckerberg, also Jewish, has received criticism for allegedly “enabling the spread of hate” on his platform.

In 2018, he told Recode that while posts about Holocaust denial offend him, he did not believe his platform should take such comments down.

“I'm Jewish and there are lots of people who deny that the Holocaust happened. I find that deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don't believe that our platform should take that down, because I think there are things that different people get wrong,” he said.