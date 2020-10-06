'Imagine if it was black people': Julius Malema questions police inaction as protesters attack Free State court

EFF leader Julius Malema has questioned the lack of action as violent protesters — believed to be armed white farmers — stormed a Free State court.

The protests came the protesters demanded justice after the killing of 21-year-old farm manager Brandon Horner. Two men were appearing in court in connection with his murder.

“Whites don't play: they are dealing with this clownish government of their puppet @Cyril Ramaphosa. No single rubber bullet shot. Can you imagine if it was black people ... ” he tweeted, along with a video of the protest.