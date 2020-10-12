DA to lay criminal charges against Malema for 'post that incites violence'
Natasha Mazzone calls on police minister to investigate EFF leader and MP Nazier Paulsen
The DA has called on police minister Bheki Cele to take action against EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Nazier Paulsen for their tweets about the violence in Senekal, Free State.
On Wednesday, Malema tweeted a video of the protests in Senekal, calling on EFF “ground forces” to attend the Senekal magistrate's court on October 16 to “defend” state property and democracy.
“Since the government of Cyril Ramaphosa is scared to act decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace-loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago (move over cowards)!" he captioned the video.
Paulsen posted a picture of a gun alongside the caption: “get ready”.
Malema and Paulsen's tweets were in response to protests by farmers in Senekal last week, where a police vehicle was set alight and court property damaged during the court appearance of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.
The trial was postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application.
DA’s Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone laying criminal charges against EFF leader, Julius Malema and EFF MP, Nazier Paulsen, over social media posts that "incite violence" at Cape Town Central Police Station | Video: @ezaap pic.twitter.com/iydqSCaIxa— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 12, 2020
In a statement on Sunday, DA MP Natasha Mazzone said the tweets were blatant attempts by the EFF to incite further violence and called for Cele to ensure that Malema and Paulsen's “war talk and incitement to commit violence is investigated criminally”.
Mazzone said the DA would lay a charge on Monday against the pair and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly condemn the EFF.
“In the absence of accountability for the actions and utterances, they [Malema and the EFF] feel increasingly emboldened to say and do what they want. South Africans are sick of it ... It is time that the minister of police and the president of the country make their voices heard. The DA will not rest until this happens,” Mazzone said.
The DA's plan to lay charges comes after Mazzone urged parliament’s ethics committee on Thursday to probe Malema and Paulsen.
She said their behaviour was “deplorable” and that anyone who incites violence and encourages the destruction of property should be apprehended and condemned.
“We cannot allow anyone who stirs up violence among our people to go unchallenged. The DA urges the ethics committee to investigate both Malema and Paulsen’s tweets and conduct. For a party that has thousands of followers on social media, such conduct is highly irresponsible,” she said.
Responding to Mazzone on Twitter, Malema told a follower that it was a waste of time.
“They won't do anything, nothing at all. Waste of ink,” he wrote.
They won't do anything, nothing at all. Waste of ink— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 8, 2020
Paulsen asked if Mazzone would also lay charges against DA leader John Steenhuisen for liking a picture of AfriForum's Ernst Roets shooting a gun at a shooting range.
Head girl @Natasha9Mazzone look at what Johnny did. Are you laying a charge against him as well? https://t.co/XzXpDmeoXs— Nazier Paulsen (@NazierPaulsen) October 11, 2020
