South Africa

Cop kills teenager after witchcraft rant

05 October 2020 - 07:53

A VIP protection unit officer has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a teenager while she was sleeping in a room she rented with her mother, whom the policeman apparently accused of witchcraft.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said it was alleged that the suspect, who lives in Seshego, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, was woken up by heavy rain and water getting into a room he rented in the same yard as the victim and her mother...

