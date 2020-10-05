Cop kills teenager after witchcraft rant

A VIP protection unit officer has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a teenager while she was sleeping in a room she rented with her mother, whom the policeman apparently accused of witchcraft.



Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said it was alleged that the suspect, who lives in Seshego, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, was woken up by heavy rain and water getting into a room he rented in the same yard as the victim and her mother...