Cop kills teenager after witchcraft rant
A VIP protection unit officer has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a teenager while she was sleeping in a room she rented with her mother, whom the policeman apparently accused of witchcraft.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said it was alleged that the suspect, who lives in Seshego, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, was woken up by heavy rain and water getting into a room he rented in the same yard as the victim and her mother...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.