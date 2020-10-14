'If standing up to a white man makes me a thug, I'm a proud thug', Malema says ahead of Senekal trial

EFF leader Julius Malema remains unapologetic about his stance on the Senekal murder protests and calls for his supporters to attend the trial on Friday in “defence” of the country's democracy and public property.

After he and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg magistrate's courts on assault charges on Tuesday, Malema addressed his supporters and said he was unfazed by being labelled a “thug” or “fascist.”

“If standing up to a white man, makes me a thug, I'm a proud thug. If standing up to a white man makes me a fascist, I'm a proud fascist,” Malema asked.

Malema has been at the receiving end of criticism in the past week from politicians and members of the public who accused him of inciting violence and dividing South Africans along racial lines.

The murder of 21-year old Free State farm manager Brendin Horner and court appearance of two suspects last Tuesday sparked violent protests. A police van was set alight and court property was damaged when an “unruly” group attempted to force entry into the court cells to “deal” with the suspects.