'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending Senekal protests

In a statement, AfriForum's head of policy and action, Ernst Roets, said the solution to farm murders was two-sided.

“The message of farm murders must be spread to the ends of the earth and taken to the council chambers of the UN to ensure that the international community takes note,” said Roets.

“The second part of the solution — which is even more important — is for people to realise that the government will not solve the crisis. Communities must rather become the solution themselves by joining community safety structures to enable them to look after their own safety.”

Roets said community members expressed sympathy and compassion, but they were also furious about the situation in the country.

“The fury that the people expressed is the consequence of the cruelty of a problem that simply persists, coupled with government’s lackadaisical attitude towards farm murders,” Roets said.

Madonsela told AfriForum that justifying violence and destroying public property in Senekal was not the way to go.

“Dear AfriForum, your valid concerns about levels of violence affecting your members do not justify violating the law and destroying public property in Senekal,” she said.

“Is the South Africa you want to live in one of self-help by all? Anarchy is not the answer to rule of law concerns.”